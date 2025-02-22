New details: Car crashes into building in Bourne





BOURNE – A vehicle crashed into a building in Bourne shortly before noon Saturday. The incident happened at an apartment building at 4 Barlow’s Landing. Luckily, the driver appeared to have escaped any serious injury. A building inspector was called to check the damage which was described as significant.

From Bourne Police: At approximately 11:49 AM, Bourne Police and Fire responded to multiple calls reporting a vehicle crashed into a building at 4 Barlows Landing Road. The preliminary investigation showed a 2003 Toyota Camry, operated by a 100-year-old male from Bourne, crashed into Maco’s Bait Shop causing heavy damage. The unit was unoccupied at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Bourne Police Department. No further information is available to be released at this time.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN