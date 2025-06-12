You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into building in Falmouth

Car crashes into building in Falmouth

June 12, 2025

FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a building in Falmouth shortly before 1:30 PM Thursday. The collision happened at 362 Gifford Street, listed as a medical office building. There were no immediate reports of injuries. A wall partially collapsed and a building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. The incident is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

