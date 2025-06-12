FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a building in Falmouth shortly before 1:30 PM Thursday. The collision happened at 362 Gifford Street, listed as a medical office building. There were no immediate reports of injuries. A wall partially collapsed and a building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. The incident is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Car crashes into building in Falmouth
June 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
