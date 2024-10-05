You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into building in Falmouth

Car crashes into building in Falmouth

October 5, 2024

FALMOUTH – A car struck a building in Falmouth about 11:30 AM Saturday. The incident happened at the CVS on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) at Davisville Road. No injuries were reported but a column of the building was damaged and live wires brought down. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

