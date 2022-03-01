MASHPEE – A car reportedly crashed into the Mashpee Business Park building in Mashpee about 1:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at 759 Falmouth Road (Route 28). The driver was treated and released at the scene. A building inspector was called to check the integrity of the structure. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car crashes into building in Mashpee
March 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
