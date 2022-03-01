You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into building in Mashpee

March 1, 2022

MASHPEE – A car reportedly crashed into the Mashpee Business Park building in Mashpee about 1:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at 759 Falmouth Road (Route 28). The driver was treated and released at the scene. A building inspector was called to check the integrity of the structure. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

