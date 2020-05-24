Car crashes into Falmouth laundromat

FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a laundromat in Falmouth around 1:10 PM Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at the Falmouth Self Services Laundry on Scranton Avenue. The driver was not injured and no one in the building was hurt. Firefighters had to call for National Grid to shut off gas to the building because of a possible leak. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.