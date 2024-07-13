You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into garage in Falmouth

Car crashes into garage in Falmouth

July 13, 2024

FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a garage in Falmouth Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to Red Brook Road and called for a building inspector to check the stability of the structure. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

