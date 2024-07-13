FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a garage in Falmouth Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to Red Brook Road and called for a building inspector to check the stability of the structure. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into garage in Falmouth
July 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
