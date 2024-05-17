SANDWICH – A car reportedly struck a guardrail in Sandwich shortly after 8 PM Thursday. The crash happened westbound in the area of Route 130. The driver was evaluated at the scene. A MassDOT crew was called to fix the guardrail. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Car crashes into guardrail on Route 6 in Sandwich
May 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
