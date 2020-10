HARWICH – It was a dramatic scene after a car crashed right into a building in Harwich shortly before 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened at Steven’s Auto Repairs on Route 28. The driver of the Mercedes station wagon was not injured. A building inspector was called to check the structural integrity of the structure. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.



ha100320 car into building Harwich from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.