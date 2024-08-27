FALMOUTH – A car struck a hotel building in Falmouth sometime before 11 AM Tuesday. The incident happened at the InnSeasons Resort Surfside on Menauhant Road. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injuries. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into hotel building in Falmouth
August 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New Massachusetts Law Helps First Responders Injured In Line Of Duty
- Sandwich, Lieutenant Governor To Celebrate Reconstructed Boardwalk With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Cape Light Compact Seeks Changes To Three-Year Energy Efficiency Plan
- Updated: Route 6 Reopened After Fatal Crash
- Severe Weather Impacts Towns Across Cape
- Island High School Football Rivalry Selected To Play At Fenway
- Cape Cod Towns Holding Early Voting This Week
- Man Charged For Gun Incident At Hotel
- Mosquito Spraying In Plymouth County
- RFK Jr. Suspends His Presidential Bid, Backs Donald Trump
- Longtime Philanthropist Receives the Cape and Islands United Way Woman of Impact Award
- Falmouth Woman Charged and Pleads Guilty in Embezzlement Scheme
- Cape Cod Airport Holding Long-Term Plan Meetings