Car crashes into hotel building in Falmouth

Car crashes into hotel building in Falmouth

August 27, 2024

FALMOUTH – A car struck a hotel building in Falmouth sometime before 11 AM Tuesday. The incident happened at the InnSeasons Resort Surfside on Menauhant Road. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injuries. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

