DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house shorty after 3:30 PM Wednesday. It happened at the intersection of Main Street and Old Bass River Rd. Two people were evaluated by EMTs. The house reportedly suffered damage to its porch and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the structure. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into house in Dennis
November 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
