You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into house in Dennis

Car crashes into house in Dennis

November 27, 2024

DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house shorty after 3:30 PM Wednesday. It happened at the intersection of Main Street and Old Bass River Rd. Two people were evaluated by EMTs. The house reportedly suffered damage to its porch and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the structure. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 