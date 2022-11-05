DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Dennis around 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Lawrence Road. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Car crashes into house in Dennis
November 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts
- Behavioral Health Help Line Secures Provider
- Sunday Journal – Question 4 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Driver’s License Eligibility
- Sunday Journal – Question 3 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Alcohol Licenses
- Sunday Journal – Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Dental Insurance
- Sunday Journal – Question 1 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Taxes
- Barnstable County Considers Regular Epidemiologist Position
- RMV Begins New Vehicle Inspection Rules
- Habitat for Humanity Home to Get Green Energy Donations
- Fire Officials Remind Public to Check Detectors
- Barnstable Meeting to Focus on Drinking Water Contamination
- Mill Paving on Yarmouth Road Friday
- UPDATE: Saturday’s Powerball Jackpot Reaches World Record $1.6 Billion