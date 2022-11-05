You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into house in Dennis

Car crashes into house in Dennis

November 5, 2022

DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Dennis around 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Lawrence Road. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

