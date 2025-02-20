You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into house in Falmouth

Car crashes into house in Falmouth

February 20, 2025

FALMOUTH – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Falmouth around 4:15 PM Thursday. The collision happened on MacGregor Road. The driver was evaluated at the scene. A building inspector was requested to check the extent of the damage. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 