FALMOUTH – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Falmouth around 4:15 PM Thursday. The collision happened on MacGregor Road. The driver was evaluated at the scene. A building inspector was requested to check the extent of the damage. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into house in Falmouth
February 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
