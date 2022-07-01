You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into house in Harwich

July 1, 2022

HARWICH – A car crashed into a house in Harwich sometime before 9 AM Friday. The vehicle reportedly struck the house at 473 Depot Street near the Dennis town line. Two people were evaluated for injuries. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition may have led to the crash. Motorists should avoid the area.

