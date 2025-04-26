MASHPEE – A car crashed into a house in Mashpee about 7:45 PM Friday. The collision happened at 500 Cotuit Road. The driver escaped serious injury and no one in the house was hurt. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by Mashpee Police/CWN
Car crashes into house in Mashpee
April 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
