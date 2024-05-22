You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into house in Mashpee

Car crashes into house in Mashpee

May 22, 2024

MASHPEE – A car crashed into the garage of a house in Mashpee. It happened about 4:30 PM Wednesday on James Circle. Officials believe a medical condition may have led to the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

