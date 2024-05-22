MASHPEE – A car crashed into the garage of a house in Mashpee. It happened about 4:30 PM Wednesday on James Circle. Officials believe a medical condition may have led to the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into house in Mashpee
May 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
