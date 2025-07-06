Updated: Car crashes into house in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – A vehicle crashed into a house about 6:10 AM Sunday. The Mercedes SUV caused extensive damage after striking a sign before smashing into the house at 240 South Shore Drive. No one in the house was injured. The driver reportedly left the scene but was located and detained a short time later. A building inspector was called to the scene to check the integrity of the structure. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police responded to a report of a car that crashed into a residence on South Shore Drive just after 6:00 AM Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they discovered a 2022 Mercedes SUV crashed through the front of the home. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of arrival. No injuries were reported by the occupants of the home.

Following a brief investigation, officers located the operator at a nearby residence. The incident remains under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN & David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

