HYANNIS – A car reportedly struck the Willow Tree Market on Charles Street in Hyannis shortly after 5 PM Tuesday. The driver of the Chrysler PT Cruiser did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Officials called for a building inspector to check the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Car crashes into Hyannis convenience store
April 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
