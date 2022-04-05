You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into Hyannis convenience store

Car crashes into Hyannis convenience store

April 5, 2022



HYANNIS – A car reportedly struck the Willow Tree Market on Charles Street in Hyannis shortly after 5 PM Tuesday. The driver of the Chrysler PT Cruiser did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Officials called for a building inspector to check the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 