HARWICH PORT – A man driving a Subaru Crosstrek SUV lost control of his vehicle, hit a mailbox and mowed down some shrubbery at 66 Brooks Road. The crash happened at 5 PM Friday. The driver reportedly said he had a blackout and didn’t remember much until he came to a stop. He was evaluated by Harwich Fire and Rescue at the scene. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.
Car crashes into mailbox, shrubbery in Harwich Port
June 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
