Car crashes into mailbox, shrubbery in Harwich Port

June 19, 2020

Harwich Fire Lieutenant Scott Tyldesley examines the damage after a crash.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN


HARWICH PORT – A man driving a Subaru Crosstrek SUV lost control of his vehicle, hit a mailbox and mowed down some shrubbery at 66 Brooks Road. The crash happened at 5 PM Friday. The driver reportedly said he had a blackout and didn’t remember much until he came to a stop. He was evaluated by Harwich Fire and Rescue at the scene. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.

