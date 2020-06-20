Car crashes into mailbox, shrubbery in Harwich Port



HARWICH PORT – A man driving a Subaru Crosstrek SUV lost control of his vehicle, hit a mailbox and mowed down some shrubbery at 66 Brooks Road. The crash happened at 5 PM Friday. The driver reportedly said he had a blackout and didn’t remember much until he came to a stop. He was evaluated by Harwich Fire and Rescue at the scene. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.