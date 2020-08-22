You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into Mashpee condo unit

August 22, 2020

MASHPEE – A car struck a unit at the Cotuit Bay Condos on Riverview Avenue in Mashpee shortly before 7 PM Saturday. The driver was evaluated on scene. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

