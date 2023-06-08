Car crashes into medical building in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – A car reportedly struck a medical building in Yarmouth shortly after 10 AM. The incident happened at 134 Ansel Hallett Rd, the Cape Cod Detmatology office. The ddriverod a Lincoln Nataulis and a second person were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. A third person was treated and released at the scene. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Top photos by John P. Carroll/CWN; lower photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

