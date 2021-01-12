FALMOUTH – A car struck the Quest Diagnostics building on Gifford Street in Falmouth around 9 AM. The driver was able to get out and did not appear to be seriously injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into Quest Labs in Falmouth
January 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- House Speeding to Impeach Trump
- Barnstable Youth Commission Hosts Substance Abuse Forum Virtually
- CARE for the Cape and Islands Accepting 2021 Grant Proposals
- Drought Conditions Return to Normal Statewide
- Low Enrollment in Chatham Leading to Higher Costs for Harwich
- Steamship Authority Reports Positive COVID Case
- Service to Honor MLK Jr. Set For Sunday
- AG Healey Focusing on Tenant Rights As Pandemic Continues
- Pelosi Says House Will Impeach Trump, Pushes VP to Oust Him
- Community College Offers Free Manufacturing Program
- Barnstable School District Extends Remote Learning Period
- Virtual Event on PFAS Chemicals to be Held in February
- FCC Cracks Down on Robocalls