Car crashes into Quest Labs in Falmouth

January 12, 2021

FALMOUTH – A car struck the Quest Diagnostics building on Gifford Street in Falmouth around 9 AM. The driver was able to get out and did not appear to be seriously injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Further details were not immediately available.

