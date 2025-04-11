You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into sign at State Police rotary in Bourne

Car crashes into sign at State Police rotary in Bourne

April 11, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A car crashed into a large highway sign in Bourne about 5 PM. The collision happened at the rotary in front of the Mass State Police barracks. Three people were treated and released at the scene. Traffic delays were reported until the scene was cleared.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 