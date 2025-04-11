BOURNE – A car crashed into a large highway sign in Bourne about 5 PM. The collision happened at the rotary in front of the Mass State Police barracks. Three people were treated and released at the scene. Traffic delays were reported until the scene was cleared.
Car crashes into sign at State Police rotary in Bourne
April 11, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
