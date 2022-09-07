You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into support structure at Orleans shopping plaza

Car crashes into support structure at Orleans shopping plaza

September 7, 2022


ORLEANS – A car reportedly crashed into a support structure at the Skaket Corners shopping plaza on West Road around 2:45 PM Wednesday. A Mercedes-Benz struck a brick and concrete pillar in front of the structure. Two ambulances were called to the scene. Luckily both victims were treated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. A building inspector was also called to check the extent of the damage. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

