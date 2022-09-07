ORLEANS – A car reportedly crashed into a support structure at the Skaket Corners shopping plaza on West Road around 2:45 PM Wednesday. A Mercedes-Benz struck a brick and concrete pillar in front of the structure. Two ambulances were called to the scene. Luckily both victims were treated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. A building inspector was also called to check the extent of the damage. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Car crashes into support structure at Orleans shopping plaza
September 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
