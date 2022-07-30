You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into tree in Harwich

July 30, 2022

HARWICH – A car struck a tree in Harwich around 6:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Lothrop Avenue south of Great Western Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported leg injury. Two other people were treated and released at the scene. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

