Car crashes into tree in Wellfleet

Car crashes into tree in Wellfleet

September 24, 2022

WELLFLEET – A car struck a tree in Wellfleet sometime after 5 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Commercial Street near Railroad Avenue. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to serious but not life-threatening.

