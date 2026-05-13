You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into tree on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Car crashes into tree on Route 6 in Yarmouth

May 13, 2026

YARMOUTH – A car reportedly went out of control and crashed into a tree in the median of Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth just before noon. The crash happened near the Union Street/Station Avenue exit. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Mass State Police were on scene investigating. Traffic delays were possible until the scene was cleared.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 