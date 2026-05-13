YARMOUTH – A car reportedly went out of control and crashed into a tree in the median of Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth just before noon. The crash happened near the Union Street/Station Avenue exit. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Mass State Police were on scene investigating. Traffic delays were possible until the scene was cleared.
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Car crashes into tree on Route 6 in Yarmouth
May 13, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Yarmouth