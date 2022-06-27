You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into trees along Route 6 in Provincetown

Car crashes into trees along Route 6 in Provincetown

June 27, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – A car went off Route 6 in Provincetown and into some trees in the median. The crash happened near the Snail Road turnoff. Remarkably the driver escaped any serious injuries. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash.

