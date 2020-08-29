OSTERVILLE – A car reportedly struck vehicles in an Osterville restaurant parking lot shortly before 8 PM Friday. The incident happened at the Chart Room at Crosby’s restaurant on West Bay Road. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At least five vehicles were damaged in the lot. Barnstable Police are investigating what caused the driver to lose control.
Car crashes into vehicles at Osterville restaurant parking lot
August 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
