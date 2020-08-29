You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into vehicles at Osterville restaurant parking lot

August 28, 2020

OSTERVILLE – A car reportedly struck vehicles in an Osterville restaurant parking lot shortly before 8 PM Friday. The incident happened at the Chart Room at Crosby’s restaurant on West Bay Road. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At least five vehicles were damaged in the lot. Barnstable Police are investigating what caused the driver to lose control.

