You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into woods off Route 6 in Harwich

Car crashes into woods off Route 6 in Harwich

April 26, 2023

HARWICH – A car crashed into the woods off Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 8 PM Wednesday. It happened eastbound on the single barrel section of highway past Route 134. Firefighters extricated the driver who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

