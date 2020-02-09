You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into woods off Route 6 in West Barnstable

Car crashes into woods off Route 6 in West Barnstable

February 9, 2020


WEST BARNSTABLE – A car crashed into the woods off Route 6 eastbound near the weigh station in West Barnstable late Saturday night. There were no injuries in the Buick sedan. The crash is under investigation by State Police.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

