DENNIS – A car crashed into the woods in Dennis late Friday afternoon. It happened on Route 6 near the Route 134 exit. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Car crashes into woods on Route 6 in Dennis
June 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
