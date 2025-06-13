You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into woods on Route 6 in Dennis

Car crashes into woods on Route 6 in Dennis

June 13, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN


DENNIS – A car crashed into the woods in Dennis late Friday afternoon. It happened on Route 6 near the Route 134 exit. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

