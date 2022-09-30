You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes through garage in West Barnstable

Car crashes through garage in West Barnstable

September 30, 2022

WEST BARBSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly crashing through a garage of a house in West Barnstable. Firefighters responded to a Holway Drive residence around 4 PM Friday to find the vehicle in a precarious state out the rear of the garage. The driver was out but crews had to stabilize the vehicle. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Barnstable Police are investigating his the crash occurred.

