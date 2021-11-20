You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car, dump truck collide in Dennis

Car, dump truck collide in Dennis

November 20, 2021

DENNIS – A car and dump collided in Dennis sometime after 4 PM Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 28 at Depot Street. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

