DENNIS – A car and dump collided in Dennis sometime after 4 PM Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 28 at Depot Street. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car, dump truck collide in Dennis
November 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
