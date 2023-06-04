You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car ends up in water at Yarmouth boat ramp

June 4, 2023

YARMOUTH – A vehicle ended up in the water at a boat ramp in Yarmouth around 7:30 PM Sunday. It happened at Wilbur Park just off Highbank Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. A tow truck was called to pull the vehicle out of the water. Further details were not immediately available.

