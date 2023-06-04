YARMOUTH – A vehicle ended up in the water at a boat ramp in Yarmouth around 7:30 PM Sunday. It happened at Wilbur Park just off Highbank Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. A tow truck was called to pull the vehicle out of the water. Further details were not immediately available.
Car ends up in water at Yarmouth boat ramp
June 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New England Waters Continue to be Important to Right Whales
- Coast Guard Beach in Eastham Makes Top 10 Beaches List
- Truro Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Firearms
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Dredge Program Sees Big Boost
- Main Street Chatham Closed Friday
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Hosting Annual Meeting on June 6
- Barnstable County Unveils ARPA Grant Money Winners
- Ruling Clears Way for Purdue Opioid Settlement, Protects Sacklers from Lawsuits
- Nantucket Police Chief Search Seeks Community Input
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Stephen Leatherman at Florida International University
- Senate Budget Includes $50M Borrowing Increase for Steamship Authority
- First Fridays Events to Begin on Main Street in Hyannis