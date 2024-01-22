You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car fire closes West Yarmouth Road in Yarmouth

January 22, 2024

Courtesy of Michael I. Sears/CWN

YARMOUTH – A vehicle burst into flames in Yarmouth around 11:30 AM Monday. The fire prompted the closure of a section of West Yarmouth Road while crews put out the fire and a wrecker could tow the wreckage. The driver escaped safely and no injuries were reported.

