YARMOUTH – A vehicle burst into flames in Yarmouth around 11:30 AM Monday. The fire prompted the closure of a section of West Yarmouth Road while crews put out the fire and a wrecker could tow the wreckage. The driver escaped safely and no injuries were reported.
Car fire closes West Yarmouth Road in Yarmouth
January 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
