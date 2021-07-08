You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car fire slows traffic on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth

Car fire slows traffic on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth

July 8, 2021

YARMOUTH – A fully involved car fire stalled traffic on Route 6 in Yarmouth around 7:15 PM Friday. The fire was reported westbound near the West Yarmouth Road overpass. No injuries were reported.

