Car fire stalls traffic on Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth

July 26, 2021

YARMOUTH – A fully involved car fire shutdown eastbound lanes of Route 6 in Yarmouth sometime after 8 AM Monday morning. The fire happened by exit 75 (old exit 8). No injuries were reported.

