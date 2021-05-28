BARNSTABLE – A fully involved car fire shutdown Route 6 eastbound in Barnstable for a time Late Thursday evening. The fire was reported just past exit 68 (old exit 6). No injuries were reported. Barnstable firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control and put out a small brush fire that had also erupted. Traffic was backed up for a short time.
Car fire temporarily closes Route 6 EB in Barnstable
May 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
