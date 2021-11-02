You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car fire temporarily closes Route 6 in Eastham

November 2, 2021

EASTHAM – A car fire temporarily shut down a section of Route 6 in Eastham. The fire was reported about 8:15 AM by the Eagle Wing Motel. Route was closed between Hay Road and South Eastham Street. No injuries were reported. Residuasl delays were likely in the area.

