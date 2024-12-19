Car found partially submerged in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A car was found partially submerged in Follins Pond off Gun Rock Road sometime after 6 PM Wednesday. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
