Car found partially submerged in Yarmouth

December 18, 2024

YARMOUTH – A car was found partially submerged in Follins Pond off Gun Rock Road sometime after 6 PM Wednesday. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

 

