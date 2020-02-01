You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car goes into marsh in Falmouth

Car goes into marsh in Falmouth

February 1, 2020

FALMOUTH – A vehicle apparently lost control and slid into a marsh in Falmouth around 8 AM. The crash happened on Red Brook Road. There were no serious injuries. A tow truck had to pull the vehicle from the water. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

