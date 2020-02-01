FALMOUTH – A vehicle apparently lost control and slid into a marsh in Falmouth around 8 AM. The crash happened on Red Brook Road. There were no serious injuries. A tow truck had to pull the vehicle from the water. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Car goes into marsh in Falmouth
February 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
