You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car goes into water in Bourne

Car goes into water in Bourne

September 27, 2020

BOURNE – A car went partially into Picture Lake off Old County Road in Bourne shortly after 8 PM Sunday. Bourne Police arrived and assisted the operator out of the vehicle. She was evaluated by Bourne EMTs and transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 