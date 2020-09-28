BOURNE – A car went partially into Picture Lake off Old County Road in Bourne shortly after 8 PM Sunday. Bourne Police arrived and assisted the operator out of the vehicle. She was evaluated by Bourne EMTs and transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Car goes into water in Bourne
September 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- CDP to Offer Free Virtual Workshop with SCORE
- Housing Assistance Corporation’s Big Fix-A-Thon Allows Residents to Give Back to Community
- Blue Rock Golf Course Names New Superintendent
- Grocery Union and Stop & Shop Reach Deal for Hazard Pay for Workers
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Nauset Disposal About Trash Bash
- Sunday Journal Chat with Alzheimer’s Family Support Center
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Amanda Converse on the Cape Cod Resilience Fund
- Democrats to Redraft Virus Relief in Bid to Jump-Start Talks
- State Announces New Indoor Visitation Guidance for Nursing Homes, Rest Homes, and Assisted Living Residences
- Baker Activates Members of Massachusetts National Guard
- State Working to Help Stop COVID-19 Spread in Communities of Color
- Sunday is Barnstable County Independence Day
- Food Security a Major Focus on Cape Cod as Pandemic Continues