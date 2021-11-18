Car goes over guardrail on Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A vehicle went over the guardrail and overturned in Sandwich sometime after 5:30 PM Thursday evening. The crash happened eastbound east of exit 63 (old exit 4). Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Sandwich High School to fly the victim to a trauma center. Traffic was heavily backup eastbound approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.