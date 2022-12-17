YARMOUTH – A car reportedly struck a guard rail and ended up on its side in Yarmouth Saturday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound between exits 72 (Willow Street) and 75 (Union St). The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. The left lane was closed while a tow service removed the vehicle. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car hits guardrail and ends up on its side on Route 6 in Yarmouth
December 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
