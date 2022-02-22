You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car hits pole, hydrant in Yarmouth

Car hits pole, hydrant in Yarmouth

February 22, 2022


YARMOUTH – At about 1:30 PM Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a utility pole on Willow Street at the east bound ramps of exit 72 off Route 6. The driver of the Infiniti sedan was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

