Car hits pole, porch in Barnstable

June 17, 2022

BARNSTABLE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole before striking the front porch of a home in Barnstable Village Friday evening. The crash happened about 10 PM on Main Street (Route 6A) at Scudder’s Lane. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Route 6A was closed due to the pole being across the road. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

