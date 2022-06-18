BARNSTABLE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole before striking the front porch of a home in Barnstable Village Friday evening. The crash happened about 10 PM on Main Street (Route 6A) at Scudder’s Lane. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Route 6A was closed due to the pole being across the road. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car hits pole, porch in Barnstable
June 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
