SANDWICH – A car relortedly jumped a curb and ended up partially on top of a second vehicle. The crash happened about 1 PM in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop off Route 6A. No one was injured. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.
Car jumps curb, ends up partially on top of another vehicle
October 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- McMahon Receives Endorsements in Campaign for Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate
- Dennis Residents Approve Number of Articles at Special Town Meeting
- Falmouth High School Goes Remote after Students Attend Woods Hole Party
- Cape Cod Business Survey Indicates Continuing COVID Impacts
- Lower Cape Ambulance Teams Helps Local Nonprofits Hold Food Drive
- Rental and Mortgage Assistance Available through Housing Assistance Corporation
- Falmouth Sees Improved Fire Response Times
- Doctors: Trump’s Blood Oxygen Level Dropped Twice Recently
- Sandwich Officials Address Recent Virus Influx
- Rental Property Owners Saw Good Summer Turnout, Optimistic for Future
- State Reminds Residents to Have Safe Halloween During Pandemic
- Chatham Voters Deny Monomoy Theatre Rezoning Change
- Updated Report: Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton Has COVID-19