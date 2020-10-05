You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car jumps curb, ends up partially on top of another vehicle

October 5, 2020

SANDWICH – A car relortedly jumped a curb and ended up partially on top of a second vehicle. The crash happened about 1 PM in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop off Route 6A. No one was injured. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.

