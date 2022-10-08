BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in Bourne just before noon Saturday. The crash happened on Route 53 northbound about a half mile from the Sagamore Bridge. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Car, motorcycle collide on Route 3 in Bourne
October 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
