Car narrowly misses crashing into Marstons Mills business

August 23, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MARSTONS MILLS – A car narrowly missed crashing into a furniture store in Marstons Mills. The Toyota Corolla Matrix ended up on the front steps of Cape Leisure at 3830 Falmouth Road (Route 28). The driver was evaluated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

