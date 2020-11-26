You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car narrowly misses going into pond in West Barnstable

Car narrowly misses going into pond in West Barnstable

November 26, 2020

West Barnstable Fire/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – Wednesday night West Barnstable Fire and Barnstable Police responded to this car off the road on Main Street (Route 6A) near the post office. The car just missed going into the pond, there were no injuries.

