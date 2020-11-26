WEST BARNSTABLE – Wednesday night West Barnstable Fire and Barnstable Police responded to this car off the road on Main Street (Route 6A) near the post office. The car just missed going into the pond, there were no injuries.
Car narrowly misses going into pond in West Barnstable
November 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Urges Americans to Forgo Big Thanksgiving
- Fire Departments Stress Cooking Safely on Thanksgiving
- Telethon for Hope to be Held Next Thursday
- Solar Screening Tool Being Developed by Cape Cod Commission
- Cahoon Museum to Host Free Open House
- Alzheimer’s Family Support Center Stays Connected Despite Pandemic
- AG Healey Secures $525,000 in Settlement with Home Depot
- Statewide Exit Renumbering Project Starts on Route 3
- Baker Announces $4.7 Million for Local Food Security
- WHO Says Virus Cases in Europe Are Slowing Down
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Expands Virus Testing for Thanksgiving Week
- Grateful Gobble Giveback Helps Local Food Banks
- Virtual Reality Experience Commemorates Mayflower’s 400th Anniversary